Despite ongoing rumors and speculation, Nintendo has yet to reveal its successor for the switches. Although there is no indication of an announcement, the company’s president, shuntaro furukawahas provided some details on the transition from the current hybrid platform to the “next-generation machine”.

According to the comments of furukawa during the question and answer session with the shareholders of Nintendothe plan is to use the account system of Nintendo to make the transition to the next generation as easy as possible for customers. Below is part of what the president of Nintendo said:

Regarding the transition from nintendoswitch to the next generation machine, we want to do everything we can to make it easy for our customers to switch, using the account of Nintendo“.

Although Nintendo has improved on certain account services, in the past it hasn’t always made the switch from one generation to the next easy. It’s also had its ups and downs with its online infrastructure over the years and often takes a rather unique approach to some aspects of online gaming. Additionally, users’ existing libraries of digital games are not yet promised to carry over to the next generation, and it may not necessarily be similar to what is seen on other platforms.

If nothing else, this latest update from the company president seems to confirm that Nintendo it will make things easier for users who are already inside the ecosystem. It has also been observed that there are currently 290 million accounts Nintendospanning both consoles and mobile devices.

Once again, there is still no concrete information on the next generation hardware of Nintendo. And admittedly, Nintendo He doesn’t seem ready to leave the switchesespecially after the direct latest from the company, breathing new life into its aging technology with announcements like Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Via: Nintendo Life