Nintendo confirmed its presence at Lucca Comics & Games also for this year, reaffirming what is now a real tradition, but in this case with the opening of the first dedicated “pop-up store”which will be present in Pizza Bernardini, at the official stand.

Nintendo will once again be present in force at Lucca Comics & Games 2024, the multidisciplinary pop festival that will be held within the walls of Lucca, in Tuscany, from October 30 to November 3.

At the pavilion, it will be possible to try some of the most recent exclusives, such as Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Super Mario Party Jamboree, as well as the great classics that have helped consolidate the portfolio of titles for the Nintendo Switch family of consoles.