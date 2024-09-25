Nintendo confirmed its presence at Lucca Comics & Games also for this year, reaffirming what is now a real tradition, but in this case with the opening of the first dedicated “pop-up store”which will be present in Pizza Bernardini, at the official stand.
Nintendo will once again be present in force at Lucca Comics & Games 2024, the multidisciplinary pop festival that will be held within the walls of Lucca, in Tuscany, from October 30 to November 3. The company will have its classic monographic pavilion in Bernardini Squareanother now traditional element for the Kyoto house in Lucca.
At the pavilion, it will be possible to try some of the most recent exclusives, such as Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Super Mario Party Jamboree, as well as the great classics that have helped consolidate the portfolio of titles for the Nintendo Switch family of consoles.
Many events organized by Nintendo in Lucca
As a major new feature of this new edition, an exclusive Nintendo Pop-Up Store is expected to be present in Piazza Bernardini, next to the main pavilion.
For the first time ever in Italy, Nintendo will have a space where it will be possible to purchase gadgets, merchandise and accessories unique from Nintendo’s core worlds: The Legend of Zelda, Pikmin, Animal Crossing and Splatoon.
There will also be many new activities and surprises, such as the special initiative dedicated to the video game series Pikmin: during the event, at the Giardino degli Osservanti, it will be possible to immerse yourself in the universe of these tiny creatures thanks to an area enriched with gaming stations with Pikmin 4, take photos at the photo corner, equip yourself with a Pikmin visor and obtain a special map for the Mini Walk, a multi-event dedicated to the Pikmin Bloom app.
Furthermore, on Wednesday 30 October, thanks to the collaboration between Nintendo and Trenitalia, it will be possible to visit the special train Trenitalia regional train in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom livery at Lucca station, where it will stop for the whole day.
