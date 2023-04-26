After the official cancellation of E3 2023, we all started wondering what the big software houses that, in recent years, had regularly attended the conference would do.

Nintendo was probably the greatest resource available to E3 over the years but, like all good stories, even for Nintendo the relationship with E3 is (at least momentarily) over, and it’s time to turn the page.

Today the official has arrived, from the Gamescom channelsof the new bond established between Nintendo and the fairs: Gamescom will be the partner the Japanese company will rely on for 2023.

The rumors about this new collaboration had been circulating for some time, but only now has the official status arrived. What to expect? We do not knowbut Nintendo rarely shows up at trade shows empty handed.

With Nintendo Switch starting to get old (it “already” came out 6 years ago) and a new generation of increasingly performing consoles in terms of hardware and graphics, we can expect theannouncement of a new console?

Only time will tell us what awaits us, but in the meantime let’s all save this date: August 22ndthe day of the great Gamescom 2023 live.