It was certainly not unexpected, after the recent rumors, that this announcement would soon arrive: Nintendo officially states that will not take part in E3 2023.

Thus the exodus of the big manufacturers not only of games but also of consoles continues, from the Los Angeles fair towards new horizons (be it the Summer Game Fest or completely independent events).

The fact is that the absence of Nintendo will constitute a very serious shortcoming at the event as it was Nintendo that had one of the most important stands and which, over the years, has enriched E3 with historical announcements.

The news comes to us through company statements made at VentureBeat: the reason for this choice has not been officially disclosed.

Many rumors claim that Nintendo does not have the ability to lead an event up to expectations as the major IPs of 2023 will already be released for June: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom above all it will be available in May.

We are certain that the next E3 will not be dedicated to Pikmin 4, nor to the highly anticipated Metroid Prime 4 and that, for more information, we will have to wait a Nintendo Direct special.

We remind you that theE3 2023 it will finally come back to being in presence: for more information, please refer to this article.