The last advance that showed us in action to Bayonetta 3 gave us hope that the game developed by platinumgames It would see the light at some point. That did not happen in 2021, but according to a financial report from Nintendothat will happen in 2022.

The Japanese company revealed in its most recent financial report the release date of several games that we are expecting to see during 2022. We already know the confirmed ones: Mario Strikers: Battle League Football 10th of June, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes the 24th of June, live to live on July 22.

So let’s not forget that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Y Splatoon 3 they go to July 29 and September 9 respectively. Until then, everything is clear as water, however, what happens with the other titles that fans are waiting for so much.

Nintendo’s most recent financial report says that we will see the Witch of Umbra. | Source: platinumgames.

First of all, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 leaves until spring 2023. Then, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Y Pokémon Scarlet and Violet They will be out at the end of 2022. The long-awaited Bayonetta 3 should be ready sometime this year.

This should provide some hope among Umbra Witch fans who have been waiting a long time for the third numbered game in the series and have only received re-releases on the Nintendo Switch.

The games that flatly do not have a release date are Metroid Prime 4 Y Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp. The first is because there is no news of the development outright and the second because its launch was very close to the events that occurred between Ukraine and Russia.

Does it excite you that Bayonetta 3 is contemplated for 2022?