In Nintendo’s video game shows, a constant that we usually see is that they never really present titles of independent origin, and that is not done because they are really considered something less than their partners from third parties or their own internal studios. But they seek a greater boost for them through their own presentation, something called Indie Worldwith highly anticipated titles in more specific niches.

So, to end the year, the company confirms another of these presentations, in which the games that will be within the framework have not yet been confirmed, but interesting expectations still arise regarding what may appear. Well, let’s not forget that at the time he presented himself to cuphead with a flourish for Switch, thus being one of those great adaptations that basically every console owner has bought.

The appointment is next November 14 sharp at 9 am Pacific Time, in the case of Mexico it is 11 am Central Time. The duration of the event as it is will be 20 minutes, so the announcements could be somewhat more fleeting.

A new Indie World Showcase will air tomorrow, November 14 at 11:00 am (CDMX time)! Tune in for 20 minutes of new announcements and updates on indie games coming soon to #NintendoSwitch. Don’t miss the broadcast here:… pic.twitter.com/ctjI2jtlN5 — Nintendo Latin America (@NintendoLatam) November 13, 2023

With this announcement in the middle, people have already begun to speculate on the games that may appear, one of them has been requested for quite a few months and that is Pizza Towerfrenetic delivery with roguelike touches that is quite reminiscent of the adventures of Wario Land. On the other hand, users continue to have illusions about Hollow Knight: Silksongabout which there has been no news in months, and apparently there will be no news until some point in the 2024.

Via: My Nintendo News

Editor’s note: It would definitely be cool if they announced Pizza Tower, but it’s worth mentioning that the game’s creator hasn’t been so convinced about taking it anywhere other than the PC. However, there is hope that it will be released on consoles, especially Switch.