Nintendo will attend Gamescom this year, event organizers have announced. It’ll be the first time Nintendo has shown up at the German mega-show since 2019.

Nintendo’s appearance at Gamescom suggests it will have something meaningful to show there. But what? The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Pikmin 4 will both have been released by the time Gamescom opens in late August. Could Nintendo have something hardware related to reveal to the world?

We are excited to announce that Nintendo will be exhibiting at #gamescom2023! Many more exhibitors will follow in the coming weeks. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/ludCq12pwe —gamescom (@gamescom) April 26, 2023

With the all-conquering Nintendo Switch in its sixth year of life, it certainly feels about time the Japanese company at least talked about what’s next.

While Switch has sold an astonishing 120m units, passing the Game Boy and the PlayStation 4 to become the third best-selling console of all time, sales are down 21 percent year-on-year.

Has Nintendo Switch hit its limits – and do we need a next-gen successor? It’s a question the fine folk at Digital Foundry sought to answer in an episode of DF Direct, below.

Nintendo’s decision to attend Gamescom comes hot on the heels of the announcement from Eurogamer parent company ReedPop that E3 is cancelled. It was set to take place in June.