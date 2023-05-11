













The disclosure was made during an earnings report from Sharp. There they assured that they are making screens for a new console not yet announced. They also indicated that this mysterious system will arrive during the month of March in 2024. A date that was curiously mentioned by Nintendo recently.

Title creators like Mario and Legend of Zelda they made mention of March 2024 recently. They said they had no plans to release a new console before then. So it is possible that just in March the possible successor to Switch will be announced.

The rumor becomes more relevant because Sharp is the current manufacturer of the screens for Nintendo Switch. So it wouldn’t be unreasonable to think that both companies are working together again for a successor. Although of course there is the possibility that it is simply a new model of Switch. Do you think that now we do have the rumored pro version?

What are the chances of having a successor to the Nintendo Switch?

It should be noted that despite the promise of this information, Nintendo has not given information about a successor to the Switch. Although it is clear that one day they will, it may not be in their immediate plans. However, that doesn’t stop the rumors.

The Bloomberg medium has reported on several occasions the creation of a Switch Pro. According to his information, the successor would have the ability to run video games in 4K and would be competition for PS5 and Xbox Series X. Will it be in March 2024 when we finally see it?

