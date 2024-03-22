As you surely remember, Nintendo began a legal process against those responsible for Yuzu, one of the emulators of switch most popular on the market. This conflict ended with the victory of the Big N, which means that this software closed its doors. Shortly afterwards it was revealed that a company intended to continue Yuzu's work, and continue emulating the Switch. However, as expected, Mario's creators have taken action on the matter.

Shortly after Yuzu's closure was announced, an emulator known as Suyu began to attract public attention, positioning itself as Yuzu's successor. As expected, Nintendo took action on the matter, and sent a DMCA copyright strike to the site where this software was available.

Thus, GitLab revealed that they have removed all possible traces of the Suyu emulator from their platform. Along with this, all the accounts of the developers linked to this emulator have been deactivated. However, this does not seem to be the end of the story, since shortly after this information was released, the creator of Suyu revealed that he intends to copy the code of this emulator to another site.

We can only wait to see how Nintendo will react to this, but this conflict is likely to end with the Big N enjoying another victory. On related topics, Yuzu creator blames fans for the closure of the emulator. Likewise, a judge speaks about this case.

Editor's Note:

Suyu's case will only end with Nintendo winning once again. If the creator of this emulator decides to continue with the initial plans of it, he only shows that he is not fully aware of what this means. At the end of the day, emulation is not illegal, but it is very easy to break the law, and the Big N is aware of any mistakes.

Via: The Verge