Nintendo he put a price of $69.99 USD or $70 euros to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and people lost their minds. In Mexico, this represents more than a third increase in the price of a video game for Switch, which ranges between $1,000 and $1,200 pesos. The sequel to Breath of the Wild sells for around $1600 MXN

The company advised that while the price is higher than average, it will not be the standard for all Switch games developed by Nintendo in the future. They clarified that this is not a new permanent price increase for their games and also explained why they made this decision.

“We determine the suggested retail price for any Nintendo product on a case-by-case basis.” Nintendo confirmed the price of $69.99 USD for Tears of the Kingdom shortly after its presentation at Nintendo Direct on Wednesday. “We look at what the game offers. I think fans will find this to be an incredibly well-rounded and deeply immersive experience. The price reflects the kind of experience fans can expect when playing this particular title. This is not a price that we necessarily put on all of our titles. It’s actually a pretty common pricing model, whether it’s here, in Europe, or in other parts of the world, where the price can vary depending on the game itself.”

The decision marks the first time that Nintendo charges more than $59.99 USD for a standard edition of a digital Switch game. sony started charging $70 for its games when the PS5 launched in 2020, while Microsoft started charging $70 for Xbox Series X/S titles this year as well.

Several stores adjusted their presale prices to match the new retail price. Nintendo. It is not yet clear if they will honor the existing pre-orders of $59.99 USD, although Amazon tends to honor the lowest price a product achieves during its pre-sale period. Earlier this week, the president of NintendoShuntaro Furukawa told investors that the company had “done everything possible to keep both the value and price of hardware and software within our long-term business strategy” and that he does not believe “changes to this policy are necessary.” in this stage”.

Nintendo released its latest financial results on Tuesday, saying fluctuations in currency markets had contributed to a decline in sales and profits, despite strong sales of Switch games and hardware.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Nintendo knows that we are going to pay for it and only time will tell us if they are willing to keep their word to return to the normal price or if they are going to increase all the games to 70 USD once they verify that the users are still consuming the product. regardless of the price hike.

