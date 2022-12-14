As the holidays approach Nintendo announces the arrival on eShop of many Christmas offers dedicated to digital titles for Nintendo Switch. Starting from tomorrow December 15th and until December 29th it will be possible to buy over 1,500 games with discounts of up to 60%.

Among the games that we can buy at a reduced price we find many recent releases such as Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope which will be discounted by 25% o SONIC FRONTIERS which will be discounted by 30%. A lot of space will also be given to classic games such as, for example Ni no Kuni: Wraith of the White Witch that we will be able to buy with 84% discount.

Let’s find out together all the details on the offers that will start tomorrow thanks to the press release released by the company.

Source: Nintendo