As the holidays approach Nintendo announces the arrival on eShop of many Christmas offers dedicated to digital titles for Nintendo Switch. Starting from tomorrow December 15th and until December 29th it will be possible to buy over 1,500 games with discounts of up to 60%.
Among the games that we can buy at a reduced price we find many recent releases such as Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope which will be discounted by 25% o SONIC FRONTIERS which will be discounted by 30%. A lot of space will also be given to classic games such as, for example Ni no Kuni: Wraith of the White Witch that we will be able to buy with 84% discount.
Let’s find out together all the details on the offers that will start tomorrow thanks to the press release released by the company.
OVER 1500 NINTENDO SWITCH TITLES UP TO 60% OFF DURING CHRISTMAS DEALS LAUNCHING DECEMBER 15, 2022
Discounted titles include: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Sonic Frontiers, It Takes Two, and Just Dance® 2023 Edition
December 14, 2021 – Over 1500 titles for Nintendo Switch will be on sale up to 60%* off during Christmas offers. The balances of Nintendo eShop they will start tomorrow, December 15, 2022 at 3pm CET and will end on December 29, 2022.
Players can join Mario and his friends on a galactic journey to defeat an evil entity in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hopeor they can experience the thrill of high-speed platforming freedom in open area in Sonic Frontiers. You can invite friends to work together through a huge variety of amazing challenges with out-of-the-box gameplay in It Takes Two.
For the first time ever, dance to the rhythm of BTS with “Dynamite” and other top chart hits in Just Dance® 2023 Editionnow with new online multiplayer, customization, immersive 3D worlds, and new songs and game modes added throughout the year. Temtem offers a multiplayer adventure of collecting creatures while Bugsnax takes players on a journey to Snakehead Isle, home of the legendary half-bug, half-snack creatures.
Check out some of the top titles below and head to Nintendo eShop orsales hubs as soon as the offers are active to see the complete line-up:
Title publisher Discount Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope ubisoft 25% Sonic Frontiers SAW 30% It Takes Two Electronic Arts 25% Just Dance® 2023 Edition ubisoft 33% Temtem Humble Games 20% Bugsnax young horses 60% Among Us Innersloth 30% LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga WB Games 50% Unpacking Humble Games 30% Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch™ BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment 84%
* All prices listed are correct at the time of writing.
