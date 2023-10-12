Something that Nintendo did during the late 90’s and early 2000’s is alter some of its products for marketing reasons, and one of the most common practices has been to change certain covers depending on the region. Fortunately, this has come to an end today, or at least that was thought until now, as they changed something with the next big release of switch.

For some reason, Nintendo The cover has recently changed Princess Peach Showtime! The same one that has the princess with her different transformations, and that is something that fans have noticed through social networks. The alteration itself is the protagonist’s face, going from being happy to a somewhat ruder or slightly angry attitude, showing that they want to make her look more serious.

Here you can see it:

As we already mentioned, this is not the first time this has happened, since there was a time when all the covers of the titles of kirby They were altered, but the only thing that was done was to change the protagonist’s face to an angry one. So maybe Nintendo are you looking for this game Peach have a broader audience by changing the cover, all to generate the sales that you surely already have in mind.

It is worth saying that this title of Peach It comes after the attempt that was made in the nintendo ds, with a game that is entertaining in terms of mechanics, but in the end it was considered slightly sexist due to the superpowers they gave the princess. In this new game, the aim is to finally provide gameplay that turns the girl into a true heroine.

Remember that Princess Peach Showtime! arrives on Switch on March 22, 2024.

Editor’s note: The truth is they didn’t have to alter the cover, because the art was already beautiful on its own. I think we’re at a point where fans are going to buy it simply for being a Nintendo AAA.