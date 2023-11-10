This week has been quite fruitful for Nintendo, since they released their financial results, which are in the green due to the fact that their current console and their respective video games have not stopped generating extraordinary profits. This has led them to make somewhat interesting statements regarding their video game development process, which would have had certain modifications that are reflected in the results obtained.

It is mentioned that since a certain period the company has had a different approach to creating its video games and therefore, some feel somewhat different from how they had worked previously, not only in the aesthetics, but in the creation process and that is what players can notice. However, it is not something that is necessarily bad, since companies as an entity must change their mentality to evolve correctly and not stagnate in the conventional.

Here what was mentioned by Shigeru Miyamoto and Shinya Takahashi:

Shigeru Miyamoto: The Legend of Zelda has evolved along with our hardware. We believe that the fun of a video game lies in the interactive gameplay, where the user can experiment through trial and error to see how the game reacts. While The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom does not use specific hardware technology such as a motion sensor to allow Link to swing his sword, it makes full use of the platform’s control and development environment, utilizing the hardware’s features. to offer smooth and intuitive controls over a wide variety of movements. This demonstrates the deep coordination between hardware and software in our development process, which we will continue to strengthen, so we hope you will look forward to our future releases. Shinya Takahashi: The integrated concept of hardware and software has not changed, but it used to be the case that software development often did not begin until after hardware development had been completed. Recently, the hardware and software development teams have been talking to each other as a single unit, starting in the early phases of hardware development. This allows us to create software that takes advantage of hardware features and develop hardware that enables new software ideas. The teams will continue to work as one, not only for the development of our dedicated gaming platform hardware and software, but also for accessories and other products, in order to create products that consumers enjoy.

The company has already been teasing in a certain way that they will be having a new evolution soon, since the rumors of Switch 2 They grow more and more as the months go by, whether with news from insiders or even the discovery of different patents. Furthermore, new games from well-known franchises are already in charge of the new generation of directors and developers, the clearest example being Hidemaro Fujibayashi who could be the next producer of the series Zelda.

On the other hand, the brand is already more permissive with its franchises, and this has been seen in products such as movies and even amusement parks that are not only available in Japan, since USA One has already opened in Los Angeles and another is missing for Orlando, which is currently under construction. Let’s not forget that in a few months the official museum of the company will open in Kyoto.

Editor’s note: From that fall they had with Wii U they learned enough to break it with Switch, which goes without saying, many had no faith since it was announced. But now it is about to enter the podium of the best consoles in the world in terms of sales generated.