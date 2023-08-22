For a few weeks, in a rather curious way, dozens of rumors related to Nintendo Switch have appeared, a device that is presumed to be launched at some point in 2024, pointing out that it will be just in the middle of that year in question. The specifications have also been discussed, and just a few hours ago, an important person from the company came out to give some explanations.

Through an interview with the global CEO in the magazine of nhk, He has been asked what kind of technology they will be implementing for the new device, since some are looking for a significant graphic leap. Given this, the answer is slightly ambiguous, since he mentions research processes, implying that they are not looking for power but the way in which the games adapt.

Here his comment:

Interviewer: I’m curious about the development trend of the successor console, but it’s still hard to find a clear answer, that’s what I’m talking about. What kind of technology are you studying now? Shuntaro Furukawa: There is no particular technology that we are currently paying attention to, but we are doing various research and development related to the latest technology. I think by introducing some kind of these, it means “how the game will change”. If you embrace this technology, you have something with which you can be sure that customers will experience new surprises.