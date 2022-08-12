Something that is very present in the current video game industry is the difficulty of acquiring electronic components, which are used to manufacture consoles. And with this idea in mind, the current president of Nintendo, Shuntaro Furukawahas spoken about the production of its devices in a supposed scenario of 2023.

In its financial report last week, the Japanese company disclosed a 22.9% drop in earnings from April to June 2022but the corporate body also assured fans and the general public that it would not increase the price of switch and that the semiconductor shortage would improve during the summer and fall period.

The CEO mentioned that they will try to carry out the best strategies, but that after the end of the fiscal year, the future would be uncertain until the results are reached.

This is what he commented:

With the cooperation of various business partners, we are on the way to improve since the second half of this summer. But in terms of our sales forecast of 21 million units for the fiscal year to March 2023, we only have a clear production outlook for this year. Beyond that, things are uncertain.

With this it is clear that the switch is not going to increase its price, but the president makes it clear that they are aware that the model OLED needs more support, since shipping prices have been increasing:

For the time being, our OLED model will continue to be less profitable than our other models. Costs have certainly increased for shipping not only by air, but also by sea. We are thinking about what we can do. The weakness of the yen can be seen as a benefit for Nintendo, since a large part of our sales come from abroad, but our promotion and personnel costs abroad also increase. We’re making more inventory purchases in foreign currency to offset that.

Even with the current scenario, the future looks bright for the company, especially for the end of the year. Since major games like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Bayonetta 3, and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.

Via: nintendo life