Something he is very well known for Nintendois that basically since its beginnings in the area of ​​video games the player has always had the opportunity to alternate between his television and a smaller screen to try games, since portable devices have been key in the company’s career. The first step was taken at the time with Game Boyblack and white console created by Gunpei Yokoi which became an instant success with a path that evolved and resulted in successor devices.

Precisely today is the anniversary of the console, since on July 31, 35 years ago, the console was released with a bundle that people could not pass up, that of Tetrisand that was followed by quite a few games that are worthwhile like those of Super Mario Land, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Wario Land, Donkey Kong 94 and many more. Not to miss the opportunity, in the account of Nintendo An image has been shared remembering such an epic entertainment system.

35 years ago. How old were you when the Game Boy was originally released in North America? pic.twitter.com/Cr5DH84zog — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 31, 2024

Here is the description of the console:

The first Game Boy, released by Nintendo in 1989, is a handheld console that revolutionized the video game industry. Designed by Gunpei Yokoi, this device was the first portable gaming system to achieve mass commercial success. The console featured a 2.6-inch grayscale LCD screen, capable of displaying graphics in four shades of green. It ran on four AA batteries, giving it an impressive battery life of approximately 10 to 15 hours of continuous play. Despite its limited screen and basic graphics compared to home consoles of the time, the Game Boy stood out for its portability, durability, and extensive library of games. The Game Boy included a D-pad, two action buttons (A and B), and “Start” and “Select” buttons. Its simple yet functional design made it accessible to gamers of all ages. One of the key factors in its success was the game “Tetris,” which was included with the console. This title, along with other hits such as “Super Mario Land” and “The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening,” cemented the Game Boy as an essential gaming platform. The original Game Boy sold over 118 million units worldwide (including its variants, such as the Game Boy Color), establishing Nintendo as a leader in the handheld console industry. Its legacy lives on, with it being considered one of the most influential video game systems of all time.

Remember that you can relive these classics at Nintendo Switch Online.

Via: Gonintendo

Author’s note: It’s rare that I have several physical games for the console in my collection, but not the device, and at this point it’s already an expensive gadget and I’d rather spend the money on other things.