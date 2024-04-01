Today is April 1st and that means that another edition of April Fools' Day is being celebrated, in which joke news has been distributed, since they have mentioned that Elon Musk bought Rockstar Gamesthe revelation of a supposed remake of resident Evileven that the following switch it's a Virtual Boy. Despite all this, there are things that are quite real, and the owners of the Mario franchise are celebrating this day with offers that relate to a certain character that is considered undervalued.

Through the official page it has been shared that users can find discounts on several video games that are related to Waluigithat brother of Wario that was not created by his own hand Nintendobut for gameplay reasons Mario Tennis and so it made sense that each inhabitant of the mushroom kingdom had their partner to play with. And from that moment on, the guy in purple would appear in various spinoffs involving sports, parties and much more. He was even asked for Super Smash Bros.

Here are the games you have shared Nintendo in the shop of switch:

–Mario Strikers: Battle League

– Mario Golf: Super Rush

– Mario Party Superstars

–Super Mario Party

–Mario Tennis Aces

– Nintendo 64 (Mario Party, Tennis)

–Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

– Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Here is a description of the character:

Waluigi is a fictional character from the Nintendo video game series, known as “Mario Bros.” He is an antagonist character who appears mainly in games related to the Mario franchise, such as the games in the “Mario Kart” series, “Mario Party” and other titles in the saga. Waluigi is known for his slim and tall appearance, with purple and black clothing, and a somewhat flamboyant and competitive personality. Although he is a popular character among fans of Mario games, he is not as prominent as other main characters such as Mario, Luigi, Peach or Bowser. However, he has gained his own fan base and has appeared in several games in the series.

Via: Nintendo

Editor's note: I don't know if he is the favorite character of many, but he is definitely quite loved among those who are used to the world of Mario. Plus, the chemistry he brings with Wario is a lot of fun to watch.