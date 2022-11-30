Smash World Tour is one of the most important tournaments in the world related to Super Smash Bros. Unfortunately Nintendo just canceled this year’s iteration without notice. Which has caused chaos and a lot of annoyance for the organizers.

This tournament began to be held in 2020, but in these short years it became one of the most popular. Even the 2022 version would be the biggest yet, with 325,000 participants. However, Nintendo put an end to its growth

According to the organizers, it was during Thanksgiving that the company contacted them. Not only did he ask them to cancel this year’s tournament, he also forbade them to continue with it for the following years. So after just two years, the Smash World Tour came to an end.

As a result of the contact with Nintendo, the organizers were forced to carry out the daunting task of notifying their attendees. They also had to cancel contracts with some promoters who would be at the event. Obviously this will cost the organizers thousands of dollars.

Why did Nintendo cancel the event?

There is still no official reason why Nintendo decided to cancel this tournament. However, it is not the first time he has done it. Last year he forced the Riptide organizers to stop. This was another event focused on Super Smash Bros.

Although there is no official reason, it may be related to legal issues. Since the company has a history of being very jealous with its intellectual properties. It should be noted that none of these events had permission from the company to hold tournaments with their game. Do you think they made the right decision?

