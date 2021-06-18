Bayonetta 3 was announced in 2017 with a logo of the game. Since then, neither Nintendo nor PlatinumGames have revealed new information about this title. This has worried fans, to the extent that some believe that this installment has been canceled. However, the Big N made it clear in recent statements that this is not the case, and Bayonetta 3 is on a good path.

In a chat with GameStop, Bill Trinen, director of marketing, and Nate Bihldorff, director of localization, were asked about the current state of Bayonetta 3. Although they didn’t reveal much, Bihldorff calmed the public’s concerns a bit by mentioning that this title “definitely exists.”. For his part, Trinen commented:

“I will go further: I will not just say that it exists, but also that it is progressing well. We like to show things when the developers are ready, which is why it wasn’t at E3. But stay tuned. “

While no release date was discussed or new information shared, these statements make it clear that Bayonetta 3 is on the right track, and has not been canceled. The only thing left is to have a good look at this title, so that the public refrain from saying that the game was canceled, and avoid making Hideki Kamiya angry.

Via: GameSpot