Super Mario Bros. Wonder became the game Super Mario which has sold the fastest in Europe, according to Nintendo.

“Wow, wow! In its first three days on sale, #SuperMarioBrosWonder It has become the game of Super Mario “which has sold the fastest in Europe,” the company wrote on social networks. “A huge thank you to everyone who helped make this a wonderful release.”

Currently, there is no information on the sales performance of wonder in other territories such as North America or Japan.

The game of nintendo switch was released last week and, according to UK physical sales data, was the third biggest physical launch for a platform game. Mario in UK chart history, behind Odyssey and 3D All-Stars.

Digital sales have likely driven wonder to become the biggest launch of a platform game in Mario in the United Kingdom, as well as in Europe. According to Christopher Dring of GamesIndustry.biz, sales for the first week of Mario Wonder in the UK are “significantly better” than those in New Super Mario Bros U Deluxewhich to date has sold more than 16 million copies worldwide.

Physical sales for the first week of Mario Wonder in the United Kingdom were 62% lower than those in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdombut the games Mario They tend to be more ‘evergreen’ and continue to sell in healthy numbers years after their release.

