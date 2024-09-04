According to an anonymous report, the company has started blocking videos on the platform. Google which showcase the final chapter and post-game content. Apparently any other footage from previous chapters can remain on the platform without issue, but endgame content is being actively removed.

This action coincides with the recent update to its content guidelines for creators, which was announced just a day before the removal claims began to emerge. Among the most significant changes in these guidelines are the prohibition of content that may “detriment the gameplay experience in multiplayer modes” and the reservation of the right to Nintendo to prohibit the use of its gaming material if violations are detected.

The application of these new guidelines suggests that the company may be tightening its rules on how content from its games is shared, especially for recent titles. With that in mind, content creators should be cautious when posting videos related to the ending of this title to avoid potential penalties. This also goes for future video games coming in the following weeks such as The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Mario & Luigi: Brothership.

Remember that Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club is available in Switch.

Via: Gonintendo

