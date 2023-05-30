A few months ago, something that may be unusual in the video game market was confirmed, that is, making the decision to adopt an emulator to official services such as Steam of Valve. However, this was going to have the repercussions of him with Nintendoand so the company from Japan sent a DMCA so that Dolphin may not launch as planned.

This was confirmed by the official page of Dolphin, in which they mention that the project has been stopped indefinitely, so the company will see how this application can be legally introduced. And it is that although they are not launching ROMS to users, it is thought that players are going to pirate titles of Nintendo as soon as there is the opportunity.

It is with great disappointment that we have to announce that the release of Dolphin on Steam has been postponed indefinitely. Valve has notified us that Nintendo has issued a cease and desist citing the DMCA against Dolphin’s Steam page, and has removed Dolphin from Steam until the matter is resolved. We are currently investigating our options and will have a more detailed answer in the near future.

It is worth mentioning that this tool is used to play titles from two consoles from the Japanese company, Game Cube and Wii, having options so that games with movement controls can be tested. In addition, elements have been introduced to run video games at a better resolution, frames per second and even with a widescreen scale.

For now, the arrival date of Dolphin it is uncertain.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: Many already found it easier to play Gamecube games on their Steam Deck, but it seems that all this is going to have to wait. Sure, it can still be installed in a more complex way, but users wanted it on the Steam platform.