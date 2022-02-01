By now we are all well aware that when it comes to protecting your intellectual property, Nintendo don’t mess around with games. The legal team of big n is one of the most dedicated out there, and we constantly see them winning cases against piracy. On this occasion, they have blocked more than a thousand videos from a Youtube for copyright infringement.

Nintendo he rolled his eyes over the channel YouTube, GilvaSunner. As a result, 1,300 of their videos were removed for infringing the Japanese company’s copyright by using songs from their games without their permission. It is worth noting that this channel does not monetize these videos.

Interestingly, this same channel had already suffered a similar fate in 2020, when Nintendo He also blocked several of his videos. About all this, the author of the channel said the following:

“I see a lot of assumptions out there with extreme words against me. I clarify that I do not monetize these videos and I do not earn money for them. I understand that this does not justify uploading the content. I’m also not mad or surprised that Nintendo is doing this, but I do think it’s a bit disappointing that there isn’t an alternative. If Nintendo thinks this is the right thing to do, I’ll let them take the channel down. After all, it is your content.”

This channel went up soundtracks of many games Nintendo, but never monetized them. However, the big n saw the need to remove them and there doesn’t seem to be much GilvaSunner can do about it.

Publisher’s note: Surely this has far more complex legal implications than one might think, but Nintendo’s lawyers can sometimes be quite radical. If the content wasn’t monetized I don’t see why there would be any problem uploading it to YouTube, but like I said, this must have multiple layers of complexity.

Via: Kotaku