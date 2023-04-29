Forest of Illusion, a website dedicated to the preservation of video games that has been running for six years, has just announced its closure. The news was shared on Twitter with his more than 49,000 followers, attaching a statement.

Of course, the first suspicions of the visitors and fans of the site were directed against Nintendowho surely had some copyright problem with Forest of Illusion not just because of the name but because of the amount of content dedicated to “Mario’s house” titles on the website. But the reality turned out to be sadder than the theories.

“We have made the decision that we can no longer keep the site running. This is mainly because we are unable to provide the time and energy required to maintain our beloved platform. We express our most sincere gratitude to our followers and followers. Thank you for being a part of this extraordinary adventure, and thank you to all the past and present sponsors who helped us get to where we are,” the ad reads.

Everything has been transferred to archive.org, so you can still find things like the Collection of Super Mario and the prototype of New Super Luigi U. and although Forest of Illusion specialized in preserving the history of Nintendoeven taking his name from Super Mario Worldextended that mission to all games, so you can find things like the beta of Zoo Tycoonthe beta of dungeon siege and a prototype of spider-man 4 in the File.

Fans were understandably upset to see a site dedicated to preservation go out of business, especially in light of the industry’s failure to preserve video game history with the closure of online game stores. ps3, Wii U and 3DS. However, Forest of Illusion clarified in a subsequent tweet what the exact reasons behind this decision were.

“Unfortunately, the donations can’t keep up with the server costs and I can’t keep paying out of pocket and working a full 20+ hour week. The site was only managed by a total of three people, so it wasn’t really enough to keep it afloat in the long term,” users who asked for an explanation were answered.

Meanwhile, Forest of Illusion suggested other accounts to support and follow if you’re interested in keeping gaming history intact. These include The Hidden Place“a community dedicated to the preservation of retro game development”, Hard4Gameswho make “videos on development prototypes [y] rare systems”, and The Cutting Room Floor“a wiki for digital archaeology, discovering and examining broken, cut and debugged content in video games”.

