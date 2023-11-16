Nintendo announces the offers available starting today on the occasion of Black Friday. Sales are available on Nintendo eShop for thousands of games for Nintendo Switchas well as on My Nintendo Store for hardware bundles and merchandising.

The sales will end on December 3. More information can be found below.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE ON NINTENDO eSHOP AND MY NINTENDO STORE STARTS TODAY, NOVEMBER 16

Black Friday sales offer discounts on various games, hardware bundles and merchandise

November 16, 2023 – Black Friday calls and Nintendo answers! At this time of year, highly anticipated by consumers, they are available on Nintendo eShop thousands of games for Nintendo Switch on offer, while on My Nintendo Store there are special offers dedicated to hardware bundles and merchandising. Sale starts today, Thursday 16 November at 3.00pm CET, and it will end Sunday 3 December. Furthermore, Monday 20 November at 3pm CET many more games and hardware bundles will be added for sale on Nintendo eShop and My Nintendo Store.

On the Nintendo eShop Thousands of Nintendo Switch games will be available including EA SPORTS FC™ 24, Disney Dreamlight Valley – Ultimate Edition, Mario + Rabbids® Sparks of Hope Gold Edition, Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time, LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Sagaand many more included in the lineup.

Even more Nintendo Switch games will be discounted on the Nintendo eShop starting November 20th. Between these: Metroid Prime Remastered in which players take on the role of bounty hunter Samus Aran as they navigate the twisting paths and interconnected environments of a fascinating but dangerous alien planet; Fae Farm where players can create their own cozy home in the enchanted world of Azoria; Red Dead Redemption, an epic western adventure game in which players experience the adventure of ex-outlaw John Marston across the vast territories of the American West and Mexico, the struggle of a man trying to bury his bloody past, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in which players explore a vast and dangerous land with Link to recover his memories before Hyrule is lost forever. Some of these games are also available on My Nintendo Store as discounted digital download codes.

On My Nintendo StoreIn addition to games, hardware bundles and merchandising items are also on sale. Among the available bundles we find one dedicated to Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which includes a Nintendo Switch – Mario Special Edition OLED Model (red), a digital download code for Super Mario Bros. Wonder and a Mario plush; a special edition aloha Nintendo Switch Lite pack – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Fuffi); a special aloha edition Nintendo Switch Lite package – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Marco and Mirco), both also available with Fluffy and Tom Nook plush toys; and a Nintendo Switch set with Nintendo Switch Sports and a leg band with a water bottle as a bonus item.

Furthermore, headphones and earphones, the Kirby school supplies set, which includes a series of stationery and accessories, and LEGO® Super Mario products will also be included in the sale. From November 16th A variety of new holiday ornaments will also be available. Only until Sunday 3 Decembercustomers will receive a Mario Christmas ornament as a bonus item on all orders over €80.

Below are the main titles involved in the special sale and go on Nintendo eShop or up My Nintendo Store to see the full line-up.

Title Publisher Start of sales EA SPORTS FC™ 24 Electronic Arts 11/16/2023 15:00 CET Disney Dreamlight Valley – Ultimate Edition Gameloft 11/16/2023 15:00 CET Mario + Rabbids® Sparks of Hope Gold Edition Ubisoft 11/16/2023 15:00 CET Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time Activision 11/16/2023 15:00 CET LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga WB Games 11/16/2023 15:00 CET SONIC SUPERSTARS SAW 11/16/2023 15:00 CET No Man’s Sky Hello Games 11/16/2023 15:00 CET Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen CAPCOM 11/16/2023 15:00 CET Persona Collection SAW 11/16/2023 15:00 CET Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe CAPCOM 11/16/2023 15:00 CET Metroid Prime Remastered Nintendo 20/11/2023 15:00 CET Fae Farm Phoenix Labs 20/11/2023 15:00 CET Red Dead Redemption ROCKSTAR GAMES 20/11/2023 15:00 CET The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo 20/11/2023 15:00 CET Bayonetta 3 Nintendo 20/11/2023 15:00 CET Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo 20/11/2023 15:00 CET

The Black Friday sales on Nintendo eShop and My Nintendo Store start today, Thursday 16 November at 3pm CET and will end on Sunday 3 December. Thousands of Nintendo Switch games will be on sale on Nintendo eShop, including EA SPORTS FC™ 24, Disney Dreamlight Valley – Ultimate Edition, Mario + Rabbids Sparks® of Hope Gold Edition, Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time, LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga and many more. More games will be added on Monday, November 20 at 3pm CET, such as Metroid Prime Remastered, Fae Farm and Red Dead Redemption and many more. Discounted hardware bundles and merchandise will also be available on My Nintendo Store.