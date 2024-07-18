He Nintendo Switch has been on the market for just over seven years and we officially know that the company is already working on its successor. After so many years, and about to be replaced, Its creators have just announced an official accessory that could be the last one it will receive.

Through its social media accounts, Nintendo showed an official dock for the Switch’s joy-cons. It’s a small base where you can put the small controllers and you can also charge their batteries while they are there. It looks pretty similar to the stand-alone grip that comes with every console. The main difference is that it has a stand to keep it upright. You can also remove it to lay it flat on a table.

The arrival date for this accessory is October 17th of this year. Given the announcement that the Switch 2 might be coming during the company’s current fiscal year, we believe this dock will be a way to say goodbye to the current version. We doubt they have anything else planned for the console in the coming months.

The curious decision to release such an accessory at this time also makes us think that the Nintendo Switch 2 will still be compatible with the current joy-cons. This is in line with some rumors that have surfaced about the console. Will you buy this charging dock?

What do we know about the Nintendo Switch 2?

Official details about the Nintendo Switch 2 are still very scarce. What we know so far is that the company is already working on it and wants to release it very soon. There are many clues pointing to a launch within the first months of 2025 or late 2024. We must wait.

As for unofficial details, there are many. Among them are rumors of its power, which they claim is similar to that of a PS4 or an Xbox One. Also the fact that the pro controls of the current model will work with the next one. Finally, according to Miyamoto’s words years ago, we can expect backwards compatibility with the games of the current hybrid. Which of these rumors do you think is true?

