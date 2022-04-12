The company has completed the acquisition of a new center in Kyoto close to its headquarters.

These are boom years for Nintendo. The Japanese company continues to be sweet with a Nintendo Switch that, after five years, is still one of the best-selling consoles, and with the development of exclusive games that, in addition to reaping success among critics and the public, they also manage to place millions in stores and in the players’ homes.

A few months ago we informed you that they planned to continue down this path by expanding their offices in Japanese territory, and it is something that is being fulfilled to the letter as the months go by. As the company itself has announced through a official statement, create a new research and development center close to its headquarters.

It will be dedicated to driving internal developmentThe building will be located in Kyoto, specifically on a plot of more than 10,000 square meters. It will have about twelve floors and 72 meters high and, as we say, it will be dedicated to promote new own technologies with everything that has to do with innovation, creativity and development.

under the name Corporate Headquarters Development Center, Building No.2this new center will help Nintendo to boost internal development for the next few years, which should translate into better tools to create games, better technology in its hardware and software and more new things that will eventually come to light in the future.

The cost of the investment is has been 5 billion yen, although we will have to wait to see its construction completed. They speak of the year 2027 as a goal for these new offices to be ready and operational.

This purchase is possible thanks to the benefits that Nintendo is accumulating from the sales of the Nintendo Switch, which has already exceeded 100 million consoles in the market. As for games, copies at player’s homes are approaching 400 million, and continue to rise steadily month on month.

