Nintendo is in an eternal fight against piracy. Previously, the Japanese company has put behind bars subjects involved in the sale of ROMs and sites with pirated content. Now, it has been revealed that The Big N has begun legal proceedings against two organizations focused on these same cases.

According to TorrentFreak, Nintendo has started a lawsuit against James “Archbox” Williams, moderator of the SwitchPirates subreddit. Along with this, He is accused of operating several pirate stores where much of the Big N’s bookstore is located.. As if that weren’t enough, it has also been pointed out that Williams has used his Reddit platform to promote piracy and violate the Japanese company’s copyright laws. This is what was said about it:

“Defendant is well aware that his conduct is illegal and infringes Nintendo’s intellectual property rights. Indeed, Defendant has publicly boasted that he is a ‘pirate’ who ‘[no] “He’s going to give Nintendo $50 for a game.”

This is not the only case of this kind in progress, since Nintendo has also started legal proceedings against Modded Hardwarea console modding group run by Ryan “Hombrew Homie” Daly. This organization sells mod chips, a memory card that unlocks the ability to play pirated games, mail-in modding services, and fully modified consoles.

At the beginning of the year, Nintendo asked Modded Hardware to abandon this work to avoid any conflict, and they agreed at the time. However, The group continued to offer the same services, which is why the Big N decided to file a lawsuit against it a few days ago.

In both cases, Nintendo could win millions of dollars in damages, and Considering how formidable this legal team is, it’s very likely they’ll succeed. In related news, a new update is coming to Switch Online. Also, here’s how to get Nintendo Switch Online for free.

Author’s Note:

Nintendo is impossible to beat, and everyone knows this already, so it’s strange that people keep creating these kinds of sites. It will be interesting to see how these two cases end, but we all know the conclusion.

Via: TorrentFreak