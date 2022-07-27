The PAX West 2022 is returning to end the summer with a flourish and some of the companies present at the show have been nominated: among these there is also Nintendo.

ReedPop claims that “Nintendo, SEGA, Bandai Namco, MiHoYo, tinyBuild, Devolver Digital, Yacht Club Games and others are some of the biggest game publishers excited to show their latest news“at the event.

We’ll also see developers like Larian Studios, Tripwire Interactive, Thunderful Games, and others on the exhibit plan ready with “both loved and unannounced titles.” Other confirmed companies include Intel, AMD, ASUS and AORUS GIGABYTE, AAA, Finji, Apogee Entertainment, Koch Media, Brace Yourselves Games, Raw Fury, Studio Wildcard, Ysbryd Games, and PM Studios.

In addition to playable games in the exhibition area, PAX West 2022 will feature gaming competitions, panels, live Penny Arcade shows, eSports competitions in the PAX Arena and concerts with video game-inspired music. There will also be table rooms and free play sections, with more information coming later.

Source: GoNintendo