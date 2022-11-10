Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo has said its own on the backward compatibility and new hardwareexplaining that the priority for the company is always to create games that were not possible on the old systems.

Precisely, the information comes from a Q&A organized during Nintendo’s financial meeting. Representatives were asked about the backward compatibility of consoles and how simple it is to move a Nintendo Account from one generation to the next.

The General Manager and creator of Super Mario Bros. said that yes, it is always easier to propose backward compatibility with games, as development environments have become more and more standardized in recent years. At the same time, however, he believes that the strength of Nintendo and to be found in the ability to create new games. Miyamoto thinks that the focus should be on creating unique games that could not be created on past hardware.

Shigeru Miyamoto

Nintendo has been trying to propose for some time always different consoles, with unique functions. Wii was heavily focused on motion controls, Wii U tried to propose a dual screen system (between pad and TV), while Switch aims for a hybrid system, both portable and fixed without completely losing the possibility of activating the controls of movement. movement. In the portable field, DS and 3DS have proposed a system based on the double screen with touchscreen, with the introduction of a screen with a 3D effect.

If we instead compare everything with PlayStation and Xbox, it is clear that Nintendo’s strategy is much more focused on the uniqueness of the hardware and also on changing the support for its games (with the transition from Wii and Wii U discs to cartridges by Switch).

What do you think about it? Is it better to have new games that take advantage of different hardware, or would it be better to be able to carry out backwards compatibility more easily?