There are all kinds of demographic groups that will be very interested in the next game of Zeldabut this new trailer for Tears of the Kingdom, which is somewhere between an appeal and a personal attack towards all of us who are already lords and godined very hard in life. It targets a very specific demographic.

The children, they are going to buy it. Young people, young adults, this is a new game of Zelda, all those people already pre-ordered the game (or persuaded their parents to pre-order it) months ago. But older players, that’s another story. Older players have jobs. They can have a big house, they can have a family, they can have other things to do instead of playing video games all the time.

Sure, they can have a switches and have been interested in Zelda sometime, perhaps as recently as 2017! But that was six years ago, and times change. In 2017, surely all these people to whom the ad is directed were in a completely different place in our lives than today. Wow, the pandemic hadn’t even started yet!

There will be many people in the crosshairs of Nintendo for this game that maybe they are not so interested in this Zelda as they were before.

For them, Nintendo Australia made this trailer:

There are two ways to interpret this trailer. The first is the way in which its creators and Nintendo they clearly intended, which is that this man, who has a boring job and a boring life because he is a boring middle-aged man, can still find some joy in this world. And he may find her staying up late and playing a video game.

This interpretation works, especially if you are the target audience! Zelda it makes him happy, both at home and on the bus, and even inspires him to look out the window and appreciate a beautiful landscape as it passes by on the bus. “There is still goodness in this world”, he thinks to himself, and it is all because he acquired The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

However, there is also something unsettling about all of this. It’s beautifully shot, but as IGN’s Brian Altano says below, perhaps a bit too well; It starts to make you forget that this is a trailer for a video game and you think that maybe this is just a very sad movie about a very sad man.

This new Zelda commercial is shot like a Darren Aronofsky movie. The part where he gets home from work to his dimly lit home, sighs repeatedly, and unwinds with a tall glass of tap water might be one of the most devastating things I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/rNF6lxLqgg — Brian Altano 🍕 (@agentbizzle) May 9, 2023

Editor’s note: I think I’m targeted by this ad, however it doesn’t convey anything to me, if anything it does it depresses me even more because this guy has an amazing house, a wife and look at all that furniture! I will have my copy of Tears of the Kingdom insured, but I have neither a pension, nor retirement funds, nor a house, nor a wife… aiura!