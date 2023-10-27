Nintendo will be present at Lucca Comics & Games 2023 with Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crownthe latter protagonist of a special preview in view of the launch on Nintendo Switch, scheduled for next January.

With its pavilion in Piazza Bernardini, Nintendo will allow visitors to try the latest news for Switch, such as Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the fastest-selling game of the series in Europe, but also Detective Pikachu: The Return, WarioWare: Move It! from November 3rd and the aforementioned preview of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, arriving on January 18th.

In addition to the many first-person gaming opportunities, there will also be plenty in the Nintendo pavilion talks with talents and creators prominent in the world of video games, such as Sabaku no Maiku, Cydonia, Player Inside, Round Two, Zergantis, MinishMawii, Frake, Francesco Pardini, Joepad17 and many others who will cheer the public and fans throughout the days.

The Nintendo Experience of Lucca Comics & Games will be visible to everyone at all times, thanks to a large LED wall located outside the pavilion, where videos and gameplay dedicated to the exclusives of the big N will be shown.

A’area dedicated to Nintendo e-commerce will welcome visitors to the stand. Guests will be able to register the QR code linked to their Nintendo account (visible by logging into the Nintendo.it website and choosing “your QR code-check in” in the account settings) to receive fantastic gadgets and prizes.

These will include 100 Platinum Points (credited to your account the week following the event), a set of exclusive My Nintendo pins, a Nintendo Store flyer with a unique code for a 10% discount valid on the indicated dates and an eShop brochure to discover the latest news from the world of Nintendo.

Returning to Super Mario Bros. Wonder, to celebrate the great success of the Nintendo icon the luckiest will be able to meet Super Mario in person at the boothtake advantage of a splendid photo opportunity area and take home unique themed gadgets!

They couldn’t miss it the titles that made history this year of Nintendo’s hybrid console, such as the masterpiece The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, set in a Hyrule without limits to the imagination, Pikmin 4, the latest episode of the strategic series created by the creator of Super Mario, Shigeru Miyamoto and Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, the improved version of one of the most popular platformers of all time.

Great space too Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violetthe open-world revolution of the Pokémon video game series and the great Nintendo Switch classics such as Nintendo Switch Sports, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and the immortal Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which join the new releases to offer a taste of the Nintendo Difference .

An area entirely reserved for the OLED model Nintendo Switch, with its 7-inch OLED screen offering vivid colors and high contrast, will welcome visitors. Players will have the opportunity to test, in portable mode, a selection of successful titles specially chosen to experience firsthand the immersive experience of this exclusive technology and the larger screen compared to the traditional flagship model: Metroid Prime Remastered, Bayonetta 3, Super Mario Odyssey, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Kirby and the Lost Land.

Inside the pavilion it will also be possible to have fun with Sonic Superstarsthe 2D platformer with 3D graphics from SEGA available from October 17, STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R, the remake of the second chapter of the popular JRPG series STAR OCEAN created by Square Enix, and LEGO 2K Drive, the fantastic driving adventure open world mode created by 2K and LEGO.

With these extraordinary premises, from 1st to 5th November, Piazza Bernardini will transform into the meeting point of the main communities and all fans of the Nintendo universe.