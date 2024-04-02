It seems like a joke, but it's been quite a few years since the last video game was released. Mario & Luigi, franchise that began its journey on the Game Boy Advance, passing through all the portable Nintendo until finally the farewell was had on the console 3DS. This was due to the bankruptcy of Alphadreamthe developers of each of these games, and although this is sad, that does not mean that the saga as such has disappeared, there has just been no interest in continuing to develop projects.

This could end because Nintendo is sending out a new survey to some newsletter subscribers about Mario RPGs. But specifically, questions are asked about familiarity and interest in Ssuper Mario RPG, Paper Marioand clearlyMario & Luigi. There is no talk about launching a new video game, but we seek to collect information on which one generates the most interest among followers of the plumber world in this specific section.

Here is the description of the saga: