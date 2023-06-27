Nintendo announces the opening for a limited time of a thematic area within the amusement park Leolandia. For the first three weekends of July it will in fact be possible to meet around the park the costume character of Super Mariowith which it will be possible to take photographs.

But that’s not all. Inside the Expo stage they will indeed be available four Nintendo Switch gaming stations that will allow us to have fun in the company of family and friends. The games available will be:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Mario Strikers Battle League Football

Let’s find out all the details on this initiative together thanks to the press release released by the company.

NINTENDO STOP IN LEOLANDIA TO BRING AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE INTO THE HEART OF SUMMER During the first three weekends of July, fans of the Japanese video game giant will be able to immerse themselves in the universe of their favorite characters by discovering a new way of experiencing entertainment inside Leolandia, where an area full of surprises will be set up dedicated to Nintendo Switch, Super Mario and more! Milan, June 2023 – Summer has finally begun and Nintendowhose mission has always been to create unique experiences capable of bringing a smile to the faces of people from all over the world, decided to celebrate the long-awaited summer in the well-known theme park Leolandia: waiting for the thousands of visitors an area dedicated entirely to Nintendo Switch family of consoles and video games Super Marioto offer in the first three weekends of July a new and original experience. The amusement park of Capriate San Gervasio (BG), famous for the Minitaliahas always been synonymous with fun thanks to its 8 thematic areasthe beyond 50 attractions child-friendly and exciting themed adventures. Nintendo thus it fits into a unique setting to guarantee many surprises and special activities dedicated to the youngest and long-standing fans. Among these, the presence of the costume character Of Super Marioavailable to take pictures together, immortalize a special meeting and start the summer holidays on the right foot. The area Nintendolocated at the Expo stage of the park, will offer all guests to Leolandia the opportunity to try your hand at exciting challenges and adrenaline-pumping adventures to catch your breath between one attraction and another without losing your rhythm, with 4 gaming stations Nintendo Switch ideal for all families and groups of friends. On each console you will be able to play some of the latest hits of Super Mario until 4 players at the same time. Waiting for the many enthusiasts and the simply curious will be: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, for breathtaking rides on two and four wheels.

for breathtaking rides on two and four wheels. New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe featuring over 100 fun-filled co-op levels.

featuring over 100 fun-filled co-op levels. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury which will allow you to experience an exciting group journey in the Fairy Kingdom.

which will allow you to experience an exciting group journey in the Fairy Kingdom. Mario Strikers Battle League Footballwith a station dedicated to lovers of sport and Super Mario characters. The unmistakable icon of video games Nintendo, which recently inspired the animated film of the year, teams up with kids’ favorite cartoon characters for a must-have trifecta of events to share with family and friends. Starting from the first weekend of July, for three consecutive weekendsthe appointment will be at the theme park Leolandia of Capriate San Gervasio (BG), a stone’s throw from Milan. To further enhance this unique occasion, it will also be possible to attend the opening of a new water attraction ideal for facing the hot days ahead and experiencing an extraordinary summer full of fun. For more information:

Nintendo site: http://www.nintendo.it

Nintendo Switch site: https://www.nintendo.it/nintendoswitch

My Nintendo Store: https://store.nintendo.it/it

Nintendo Italy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/nintendoitalia

Nintendo on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Nintendo

Nintendo Switch on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NintendoSwitch

Nintendo Italy on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/NintendoItalia

Nintendo Italy on Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/nintendoitalia

Nintendo Italy on Instagram: https://instagram.com/nintendoitalia

Nintendo Switch on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nintendoswitchitalia/

Source: Nintendo