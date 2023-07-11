Nintendo decided to launch ainitiative particular for this summer 2023, presenting himself at theAquafan of Riccione with a stand dedicated to its games, which can be tried out directly in a special area inside the amusement park.

Therefore, among the famous slides of Aquafan in Riccione, Nintendo will be present every day from 8 July to 27 August 2023, from 14:30 to 18:30, inside the Nintendo House, a dedicated location where it will be possible to find Nintendo Switch stations to try out various titles on the console in question. It is obviously a special area with a Nintendo theme, with various dedicated installations and consoles available to users.

Among the games present, which can be tried by all guests of Aquafan in Riccione, there are Nintendo Switch Sports, Mario Strikers: Battle League Football, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and other games.