Nintendo decided to launch ainitiative particular for this summer 2023, presenting himself at theAquafan of Riccione with a stand dedicated to its games, which can be tried out directly in a special area inside the amusement park.
Therefore, among the famous slides of Aquafan in Riccione, Nintendo will be present every day from 8 July to 27 August 2023, from 14:30 to 18:30, inside the Nintendo House, a dedicated location where it will be possible to find Nintendo Switch stations to try out various titles on the console in question. It is obviously a special area with a Nintendo theme, with various dedicated installations and consoles available to users.
Among the games present, which can be tried by all guests of Aquafan in Riccione, there are Nintendo Switch Sports, Mario Strikers: Battle League Football, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and other games.
Nintendo at Aquafan: the various initiatives
Furthermore, to make the most of the portability of Nintendo Switch, on the weekends of July and from 5 to 27 August, always from 14:30 to 18:30, the Nintendo staff will be around the park to bring the hybrid console experience to visitors wherever they are.
In this case, Kirby and the Lost Land and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe are also added to the games.
On the two dates of July 24 and August 14, we will celebrate Super Mario: the costume character of Super Mario, with his big mustache, overalls and red hat, will be present at Aquafan to greet small and big fans, take pictures together, and capture a special moment.
Another special occasion will be on July 21, on the occasion of the launch of Pikmin 4, the new strategy video game starring tiny creatures similar to seedlings on Nintendo Switch, dedicated sachets of flower seeds to be planted will be distributed to all visitors to Pikmin Bloom.
