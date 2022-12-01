Nintendo has apologized for the performance issues of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Today brings a new patch for the gamewhich makes a handful of changes along with “select bug fixes”.

As part of the patch notes, Nintendo has acknowledged the widespread performance issues found within the game and documented on social media.

Pokémon Scarlet / Pokémon Violet – DF Tech Review

“We are aware that players may encounter issues that affect the games’ performance,” said Nintendo.

“Our goal is always to give players a positive experience with our games, and we apologize for the inconvenience. We take the feedback from players seriously and are working on improvements to the games.”

Today marks the start of the first season of Ranked Battles through the Battle Stadium. It’s not clear if any changes have been made to this mode, as players noticed issues with the random number generator for move accuracy.

Another issue has been fixed in which the music would not play correctly during battles with the Elite Four and the Top Champion on the Victory Road path.

The update is approximately 1GB of memory according to the patch notes, which is a sizable addition. Players are required to download the patch in order to play the game online, and all players must be using the same version of software.

It’s not clear if other noted bugs will be fixed, such as Legendary Pokémon and item duplication glitches.

In the meantime, one fan is working on a 60fps mod for the game, though this will only be playable via emulators.

A software update for #PokemonScarletViolet (Ver. 1.1.0) will be released on 02/12. Please visit our website for more information: https://t.co/Qjb5vLvjbA We take the feedback from players seriously, and will continue to work on improvements to the games. — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) December 1, 2022

