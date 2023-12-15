













To be able to access this you must first have a Nintendo Account, which is mandatory. Once this is done you just have to access this linkwhich is in Latin American Spanish.

Then they just have to log in; You will need to provide your username and password that you set up before to view your Nintendo Annual Review 2023.

If they are connected all the time, this process has no point. When you enter what you will see is the most important information about what you did throughout this year. The games are counted, especially those in which they invested the most hours.

Fountain: Twitter.

Likewise, other types of data appear in the Nintendo Annual Summary 2023, such as the cases of the genres that are enjoyed the most and the months in which there was the greatest activity.

Something that this web application also highlights are the three most played video games of the year and there is the option to select the favorite.

Once the above is done, players have the option to share the result on social networks. Many prefer to do it through Twitter.

Someone who did it and who you can see in one of the messages in this note is the president of Nintendo of America, Doug Bowser.

Thanks to Nintendo Annual Summary 2023 revealed that its most played game was Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.

One title that continually appears in the annual multiplayer roundup is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which is not strange. Not for nothing does this adventure yield quite a few hours of gameplay.

