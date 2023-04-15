Nintendo has announced the opening of a new official store in Japan, in the city of Kyoto — where the company’s headquarters are located. The opening is set for the October 17th at the complex Kyoto Takashimaya SC. This is the third official Nintendo store opened on Japanese territory: the first was inaugurated in November 2019 at Shibuya Park in Tokyowhile the second was opened at Daimaru Umeda of Osaka in November 2022.

Nintendo Stores sell consoles, games, peripherals, accessories and a ton of exclusive merchandise. Events and experiences related to new titles are also organized inside the stores.

Read more about Kyoto Nintendo Store will be announced soon.

Source: Nintendo of Japan