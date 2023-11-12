Nintendo recently announced the development of a live-action film based on its famous video game series The Legend of Zelda. This ambitious project sees the collaboration of leading figures in the film and video game industries. The film will be produced by Shigeru Miyamoto, representative director of Nintendo and legendary figure in the world of video games, together with the president of Arad Productions, Avi Arad, known for having produced a series of highly successful films such as several episodes of the Spider-Man saga . The direction will be entrusted to Wes Ball, who is also working on the reboot of Planet of the Apes. Financing for the film will be shared between Nintendo and Sony Pictures Entertainment, with Nintendo pledging to cover more than 50% of the project. Sony Pictures Entertainment will handle worldwide film distribution. In a recent tweet, Shigeru Miyamoto shared his excitement about this project: “I have been working on this film adaptation of The Legend of Zelda for many years together with Avi Arad-san, a producer with a long track record of success. I asked Avi-san to join me in producing this film and we have now officially started development, with Nintendo heavily involved in the production. It will be some time before the film is completed, but I hope you all don’t see the time to see it.”