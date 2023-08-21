













Nintendo announces the end of an era, Charles Martinet will no longer be the voice of Mario









Although this is news that could be sad, because it is interpreted as the end of the employment relationship between Nintendo and Charles Martinet, in the end there will continue to be a bond between the two parties.

From now on, Charles Martinet will be Mario’s new ambassador. This will make the actor leave the role of him lending his voice to the Big N video games, however, that will not stop him from going around the world sharing the happiness that it means to give life to an iconic video game character.

The Japanese company thanked through the publication for all the time they worked together and for their contributions they will not stop celebrating because their performance was always up to the task.

Source: Nintendo

In the not too distant future we will have a video where Shigeru Miyamoto and Charles They will talk to the fans of this character who is not going anywhere, as he will have a new title in the series and the remake of his first RPG.

We also recommend: Nintendo Switch 2 would already have a set price and will obviously be more expensive

Charles Martinet’s work transcends his relationship with Nintendo as Mario

The race of Charles Martinet has a very special place in the video game industry, not only because he gave his voice to Mario, Luigi, Wario and Waluigi through various titles published by Nintendo, he also lent his voice to paarthumax in The Elder Scrolls Skyrim and it was also Orvus in Ratchet and Clank: A Crack in Time.

Likewise, the Guinness Book of World Records recognizes Charles Martinet for having played the same character in more than a hundred different games, a detail that no other individual has.

Now that we will no longer have him as Mario, we are left with the question of who will be the next actor to take the step or if Nintendo has already chosen him. We will have to wait for some kind of official announcement to come. What do you think of this retreat? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.

(Visited 19 times, 19 visits today)