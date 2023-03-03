The fourth game in the saga metroid It originally came to light on the Game Boy Advance, making it one of the best reasons to buy the Nintendo handheld. This is the first title that was not produced by Gunpei Yokoi and that introduced us to the unexpected enemy SA-X.

This 2002 adventure starring Samus Aran finally comes to Nintendo Switch and will be available on March 9 for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers.

We share the video with which Nintendo of America broke the news to the world.

The SA-X, an unstoppable X mimicking Samus, is on the loose, and it could be just around the corner… Adventure to planet SR388 as interstellar bounty hunter Samus Aran in Metroid Fusion, coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 3/9! pic.twitter.com/gJAcAaavcI — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 3, 2023

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: I hated the first version of the Game Boy Advance, always expected the arrival of a Nintendo handheld with a variety of colors, but the lack of backlight ruined my experience. But none of that mattered or could stop my addiction to Metroid Fusionwhich I consider one of the best Nintendo games.