













Nintendo Announces Super Mario Bros. Wonder The Plumber's New 2D Platform Game

The first advance of Super Mario Bros. Wonder gives us a very good look at its gameplay. It seems that the plumber and company will have new abilities and transformations. Among them the ability to transform into an elephant and the ability to slide down rails.

In addition, a new system was announced with the wonder flowers, which when collected completely change the scenario. According to Nintendo, we’ll never know what’s going to happen when we pick one up. But the trailer showed that the worlds will become more chaotic and fun.

Source: Nintendo

Finally we could see that like the most recent 2D titles, Super Mario Bros. Wonder will have a cooperative of up to 4 players. Apart from the usual Mario, Luigi, Peach and Toad, now we can also control Daisy. Fortunately, there is little left to enjoy this title, as it will go on sale on October 20, 2023. Did it catch your attention?

