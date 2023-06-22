During today’s Nintendo Direct broadcast online, Nintendo announced Super Mario Bros. Wonder for Switch. it’s a new 2D side-scrolling adventure. he introduces a new power-up, the wonder flower, which can change the characteristics of the levels. For example, pipes could come alive, hordes of enemies could appear, or characters’ appearances could be altered, transforming gameplay in unpredictable ways. In Super Mario Bros. Wonder, players can play as Princess Peach, Princess Daisy and Yoshi, as well as familiar characters such as Mario, Luigi and Toad. Also making its debut in this game is a new power-up for Mario, which will allow him to transform into Elephant Mario. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 20th.

Nintendo has also revealed that Super Mario RPG, originally released only in Japan and the United States for the Super NES, will make its return with new graphics. Mario, Bowser, Princess Peach and the original characters Mallow and Geno star in an RPG originally developed in collaboration with Squaresoft. Mario must join forces with his allies to stop the evil Blacksmith Band, recover seven stars and repair the Starway. Super Mario RPG is coming to Nintendo Switch on November 17th. Additionally, a visually enhanced version of Luigi’s Mansion 2, originally released for Nintendo 3DS, is currently in development for the Nintendo Switch, and Princess Peach will star in an all-new game, coming in 2024. More details will be announced at future.