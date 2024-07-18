Nintendo has surprisingly announced a new official charging stand for the Joy-Con Of Nintendo Switchwhich is aptly called the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Stand and has a release date set for October 17, 2024 in Europe.

This is an object that already has some unofficial counterparts produced by other companies, but strangely it had never been launched by Nintendo itself, which has waited 7 years after the release of the console to present this practical accessory, which allows you to charge the console’s detachable controllers separately.

Considering that the controllers are recharged by remaining directly attached to the main body of the console, with normal use there isn’t really a great need for an independent charging system for the Joy-Con, but such an accessory certainly has its uses.