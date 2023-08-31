Nintendo Live 2023 is about to take place for the first time in the United States, but Nintendo could not allow that event to start without announcing the plans for the first event of Nintendo Live in 2024. The company announced Nintendo Live 2024 Tokyowhich is scheduled to take place on January 20 and 21 at the Centro de Exposiciones Tokyo Big Sight.

Although there are still details to come about various activities and more, Nintendo confirmed that there will be tournaments Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and splatoon 3 in which fans can participate.

Even more exciting is the announcement of not one, but two different concerts. Nintendo has confirmed an orchestral concert by the Legend of Zelda which will include songs from throughout the history of the franchise, as well as a concert by splatoon 3. In the case of splatoon 3fans present will be able to witness a performance by Deep Cut.

More details will be shared about Nintendo Live 2024 Tokyo in the near future, and we’ll keep you posted on everything there is to know.

Via: GoNintendo

Editor’s note: Wow! We still don’t know what’s up with this year and they’re already showing us off next year, great!