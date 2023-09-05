As many know, the rumors regarding a new Nintendo console have become stronger, and that has made many question why the company continues to launch new console models on the market. Well, a few days ago an OLED edition model of Marioand it seems that it is not the last device that arrives for Christmas.

Through the official account of Nintendo special bundles of nintendoswitch in its normal model, one has Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Switch Onlinethe other includes Switch Sports. However, what attracts the most attention are two new packages of Switch Lite, which include Animal Crossing: New Horizons and they have special engravings of this game on the back.

New #NintendoSwitch console bundles are on the way! You can pick up the #NintendoSwitch Sports bundle or one of two #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons Nintendo Switch Lite bundles from 10/20. pic.twitter.com/jf6k9NQeEA — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) September 5, 2023

It is worth mentioning that the games do not come in physical format, they come pre-installed within the console, in addition to that it does not have any other additions, such as a micro SD to expand the memory, which by default is 32 GB. The price of this package will cost $199 USD, so it will be a great option for those who do not have the console at the end of the year.

Via: VGC