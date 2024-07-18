Even though the Nintendo Switch’s days are numbered, the Big N continues to support this piece of hardware. We can clearly see this with the games, and They recently announced a new accessory that allows you to charge your Joy-Con without the need to be connected to the console.

The charger will be available on October 17 for ¥3,300 yen, approximately $21 dollars.. The accessory allows you to charge the Joy-Con in an upright position, or you can remove the stand to give it the shape of a traditional controller. Notably, it can also charge Famicom and NES wireless controllers, and can be used with the Switch Online library, and it’s likely to be compatible with special SNES, N64, and SEGA Genesis accessories, too.

Charge your #NintendoSwitch Joy-Con controllers and Nintendo Entertainment System controllers with the Joy-Con Charging Stand (Two-Way) accessory, available October 17th. pic.twitter.com/ayNdvHTppL — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) July 18, 2024

Through its social networks, Nintendo has confirmed a new charger for the Switch’s Joy-Con. Although the announcement was originally made on the Japanese accounts, it has already been confirmed that this accessory will arrive in Europe, and At the moment we are waiting for the same announcement to be available in our region.

At the moment, it seems that the only way to get this charger is by ordering it from other markets, but it is very likely that the official announcement for our region will be available in the next few days. We remind you that this accessory will be on sale on October 17th. In related news, an extremely rare Switch cartridge has been found. Likewise, the GTA+ service could be coming to this console.

A wireless charger for the Switch is something that the third-party market has already delivered in the past, and it’s good to see that such an accessory will finally be officially available. Let’s just hope that it eventually becomes available in our region.

