Surprise! Nintendo has announced Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain for launch on Switch on 3rd December.

(Hey, that’s the same date as Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp!)

This multiplayer-focus party game lets you set individual player difficulty levels and is clearly designed for members of the same household to play together. Here’s a debut trailer:

As you can see, the game’s brain-teasing mini-games can be played with up to four people in Party Mode, with difficulty settings which range from easy (Sprout Class) up to extra difficult (Super Elite Class).

If you’re too good for your family, you can challenge the play data of others online in Ghost Clash mode, which includes the ghost data of friends or randoms from around the world.

Solo play is also possible in a practice mode and a test mode, the latter of which will earn you in-game coins for unlockable avatar cosmetic items.

This is the third game in Nintendo’s Big Brain Academy series, after previous entries for the DS in 2005 and Wii in 2007.

Unlike the well-known Brain Training series, there’s no supposed scientific research here – just logic, memory and reaction-based puzzles to get the family having a right ol ‘barney.