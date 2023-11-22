This week the topic of Nintendo Switch Online There has been something to talk about, since they revealed that within the next few days the classic Jet Force Gemini of N64 will be present on the platform so that users can relive the golden era of Rare. However, that is not all that has been revealed with said online membership, as they have unveiled a new application dedicated to a certain age range of players on the hybrid console.

Specifically, it is an additional application to play game titles. Nintendo 64, this will include games that carry the M classification, and that is precisely because the new title that is added to the catalog is for older users. For that reason, in Japan only this extra section has arrived, in which it has been launched GoldenEye 007 and his own Jet Force Gemini, so it is possible that we will see more games in the future to get here, even the Resident Evil 2 original.

This has been developed as a parental measure, since this application cannot be downloaded or tested if the user connected to the console has an active account considered as a child, requiring parental permission to access this part and its respective games. . For now, everything remains normal in America and Europe, but it may be released in a few months down the road.

With the arrival of this Rare game, people are hopeful that the company’s entire catalog will be released on the console, that is, they want Conker’s Bad Fur Day, Banjo Tooie, Perfect Dark, Donkey Kong 64, among others that have been launched by the English company. And we must remember that they helped a lot Nintendo during that difficult time, the one in which companies like square enix They stopped giving support.

For now, the application for those over 18 years of age is exclusive to Japan.

Via: My Nintendo News

Editor’s note: I really don’t feel that it is necessary to have this application, since people always find a way to access video games. So maybe it’s just time wasted developing something that no one is going to take up. It’s not like they love Rare in Japan either.