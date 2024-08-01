This is a set of events and promotions related to Nintendo Switch with benefits for Nintendo Switch Online members.

Nintendo has announced the Mega Festival Multiplayer which is available from today, August 1st, and will continue until September 8th (11:59 PM Italian time).

The events of the Mega Festival Multiplayer

Let’s see what they are promotions of this period:

Mega Promotion 12 + 2 (August 1st to September 8th) – If you purchase any 12-month Nintendo Switch Online membership, you’ll get two extra months.

(August 1st to September 8th) – If you purchase any 12-month Nintendo Switch Online membership, you’ll get two extra months. Mega Promotion Gold Points (August 5 to August 18) – You will get +10% Gold Points for purchases on the eShop if you are not a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber and +20% if you are a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber, but only for certain selected games (see the list below)

(August 5 to August 18) – You will get +10% Gold Points for purchases on the eShop if you are not a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber and +20% if you are a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber, but only for certain selected games (see the list below) Mega Games on trial (August 19th to August 25th) – Mega Giochi trial subscribers will be able to try the full versions of four games that have not yet been revealed for free, which will also be on sale during the trial period

(August 19th to August 25th) – Mega Giochi trial subscribers will be able to try the full versions of four games that have not yet been revealed for free, which will also be on sale during the trial period Mega Multiplayer Sale (August 26th to September 8th) – a series of discounts of up to 70% on multiplayer games, including party games, co-op and online titles

The poster of the Mega Festival Multiplayer event

Additionally, from August 5th to September 8th, if you play any Nintendo Switch game online you can get 30 additional platinum points every weekfor up to 150 additional Platinum Points. Points can be spent on various My Nintendo rewards, including sticker sets, posters, and more.

THE Games eligible for bonus Gold Points During the Mega Promotion event Gold Points are: